STF Apprehends Individual with Fake Currency in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam executed a raid in Guwahati’s G.S Road on Wednesday and apprehended an individual and seized a substantial amount of counterfeit currency.
The raid was conducted by the STF on the footpath of G.S. Road, opposite Down Town Hospital, near Sarkokri Celebrations under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station.
During the operation, STF officers recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a total face value of ₹6,68,500. The counterfeit notes comprised 1,337 pieces of ₹500 denomination.
The person apprehended in connection with this case has been identified as Abash (41) resident of Bishnupur District in Manipur is currently under custody as necessary legal procedures are being undertaken.
This raid is part of ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of fake currency and ensure the integrity of the financial system. Further investigations are in progress to determine the extent of the counterfeit operations and any potential accomplices involved.
Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police on Saturday morning seized a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) making machine along with a large amount of fake cash and gold from a house in Guwahati’s Boragaon area and arrested one person in connection to the seizure.
Besides the fake currency printing machine, the police seized FICN valued at Rs 1,02,500 (205 notes of denomination 500) and four pieces of fake gold in different shapes including boat and biscuit, weighing 2.86 kilograms. One mobile phone was also seized from Sarkar’s possession.