STF Assam Seizes Heroin, Arrests Suspect in Guwahati's Lalganesh

In a swift operation on the evening of August 10 the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended a drug peddler and seized contraband of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh.
The raid was conducted on the footpath of Lalganesh-Lokhra, near Lalganesh Tiniali, opposite B.K. Market, under the jurisdiction of Fatashil Ambari Police Station.
The raid led to the apprehension of an individual identified as Jun Moni Bhuyan (24) a resident of Sankar Hotel, Jyotikuchi, under the Dispur Police Station in Kamrup (M) district and the seizure of 25 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 30 grams, and one mobile handset.
The operation was a significant step in curbing the illegal drug trade in the region, and further investigation is underway.