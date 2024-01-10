STF Assam Apprehends Drug Peddler in Guwahati Raid, Seizes Heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended a drug peddler in Guwahati and recovered suspected heroin from his possession on Wednesday.
According to reports, based on specific inputs, the STF conducted a raid near Koinadhara Traffic Point this evening. Upon intercepting a scooty bearing registration number AS 01 EE 663, drugs, along with cash and other documents were seized from the scooty rider’s possession, reports added.
Accordingly, the person identified as Monowar Ali (32) was apprehended. He was a resident of Khanapara, sources said.
Reportedly, three soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 31 grams, Rs 21,000 cash and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.