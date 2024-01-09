STF Assam & Karimganj Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs. 100 Crores in Major Operation

In a joint operation of Special Task Force (STF) Assam and Karimganj Police, a huge quantity of drugs have been seized at Suprakandi locality under Nilam Bazar Police Station at about 2:15 pm on Tuesday.
During the operation, around 5.1 KG of Heroin, 64,000 Yaba tablets, four packets of foreign cigarettes were found and seized.
The police also arrested four drug peddlers including three women from Mizoram.
The arrested peddlers were identified as Nur Ahmed (Driver) of Patharkandi, Karimganj, Zosangliani, Ramngheaka and Lalchamliana of Thenzwl locality in Mizoram.
The operation was led by DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta and Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das.
One Maruti S Presso car bearing registration no. MZ 06 A 1422 has also been seized.
The STF Assam informed that this is probably the highest seizure of drugs in Eastern India in terms of market value.
This seizure is worth at the least Rs. 100 crores in the market where prices have gone up due to continuous and effective operations and aggressive actions by Assam Police.