STF Assam Apprehends Drug Peddler with Heroin and Cash in Guwahati

In a significant drug enforcement operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid on August 6 in Guwahati that led to the apprehension of a drug peddler and the recovery of substantial quantities of illicit substances.
The operation was conducted at the 2 no. Railway Gate in front of the Railway Coolie Barrack, under Panbazar PS jurisdiction and seized 30 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 41 grams, one mobile handset and cash amounting to Rs. 670.
The arrested individual was identified as Akash Moni Das (24) resident of Guwahati’s Bhangagarh.
The STF is currently completing the necessary formalities, and further investigations are underway to address the drug trafficking network.