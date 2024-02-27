STF Assam Apprehends Drug Peddler with Suspected Heroin in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam apprehended a drug peddler and recovered suspected heroin from his possession on Tuesday, reports said.
Based on specific inputs, the STF Assam conducted a raid in Guwahati's Khanapara locality this evening. In the operation, a habitual drug peddler was apprehended and several illegal items were recovered from his possession.
The apprehended drug peddler has been identified as Sapan Roy (23). He is a resident of Dhubri district, the police said. He was residing in Basistha Chariali's Natun Bazar area.
According to the police, the items recovered from the accused are 18 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 23.5 grams, three empty plastic containers, three different wrenches, and one knife.
Meanwhile, an interrogation is underway into the case.