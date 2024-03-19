STF Assam Apprehends Fake Gold Trader In Guwahati's Jyotikuchi

Around 1.5 kilograms of a boat shaped item suspected to be fake gold was seized and one person was apprehended in Guwahati's Jyotikuchi area on Tuesday, officials informed.
According to the information at hand, a raid was conducted by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police based on reliable inputs regarding dealings of fake gold.
An official statement mentioned that the raid was carried outat the Dhopolia Road in the Jyotikuchi area under the jurisdiction of Fatasil Ambari Police Station today afternoon.
During the raid, officials apprehended one person. He was identified as Birendra Kumar Singh, aged 47 years, and a resident of Balua village under the Maner Police Station in the Patna district of Bihar.
A suspected fake gold structure shaped like a boat weighing 1.509 kilograms was seized from his possession along with Rs 500 cash and a mobile phone, the officials added.