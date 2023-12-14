Nagaland Police Busts Major Drug Network: 60 Kg Heroin Trafficked, Valued at 400 Cr
Nagaland Police, under the leadership of State Police Chief Rupin Sharma, announced a significant breakthrough in dismantling a major drug network operating across Nagaland and other Northeastern states.
Sharma revealed that the network, operational for over a year, trafficked an alarming 60 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately 400 crores rupees.
Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters, he emphasized the gravity of the situation, terming it as one of the largest drug cases.
The genesis of this crackdown dates back to a case registered at Zubza Police Station on November 13, where two individuals from Manipur were apprehended for drug trafficking. Subsequently, within a month, the police successfully apprehended twelve more individuals involved in similar illicit activities related to narcotic drugs within the state.
Sharma disclosed that the arrested individuals hail from Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam, underscoring the extensive nature of the network, still under investigation, with the anticipation of unveiling more accomplices soon.
Highlighting the scale of the operation, Sharma stated, "It's not a small case; trafficking 60 kilograms of heroin over a year by just one network is a monumental case," emphasizing the colossal financial impact of nearly 400 crores rupees associated with this single network.
The State Police Chief further informed the media that, from January 1, 2023, to the current date, Nagaland Police registered 318 cases and arrested 456 individuals in connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related activities.
The total worth of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around 199 crores rupees at market value. Sharma stressed that the true damage inflicted on these networks surpasses the monetary value, as concerted efforts are directed towards systematically dismantling these illicit operations.
Sharma outlined the strategic shift in focus, moving beyond individual cases to target the entire nexus within the supply chain of NDPS. He emphasized ongoing efforts to establish both forward and backward linkages in NDPS cases, with the aim of apprehending all individuals associated with these networks.
Nagaland Police's commitment to achieving a drug-free Nagaland aligns with the broader vision of the Government of India for a Drug-Free India by 2047.
As part of their multifaceted approach, Nagaland Police has implemented various measures, including public engagement, awareness campaigns, inter-department coordination, improved investigation and prosecution, technological upgrades, and the deployment of a Canine Squad.
The DGP urged the public to play a role in this endeavor by staying vigilant, as traffickers may attempt to deceive individuals into unknowingly facilitating their illegal activities.