STF Assam Apprehends Woman Drug Peddler in Fancy Bazar Raid

During the raid, the STF Assam seized 18 vials suspected to contain heroin, collectively weighing 23.5 grams.
In a targeted operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station, this afternoon. The result: the apprehension of a habitual woman drug peddler.

During the raid, the STF Assam seized 18 vials suspected to contain heroin, collectively weighing 23.5 grams.

The arrested individual has been identified as Musstt. Alija Begum (30), wife of Late Mojibur Ali, hailing from Sonkuchi Colony in Barpeta district. Currently, she resides at 3rd Railway Gate, Fancy Bazar, SRCB Road, in Guwahati city.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by STF Assam to combat drug trafficking in the region, sending a strong message against such illicit activities.

STF Assam Conducts Raid, Apprehends 3 with Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr
