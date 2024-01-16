STF Assam Arrests CPI (Maoist) Leader in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police arrested a leader of CPI (Maoist) in Guwahati, reports said on Tuesday.
As per reports, the arrested Maoist leader has been identified as Amiruddin Ahmed (54) alias Sunil.
Reportedly, the police received specific inputs that Amiruddin Ahmed would arrive in Guwahati's Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) today from the Barak Valley. Accordingly a team of STF caught the Maoist leader from the ISBT area this evening, the police added.
Speaking on the matter, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) said, "Based on source information about Amiruddin Ahmed of Satsiya Pokia village under Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district, a senior functionary of CPI (Maoist) which is banned by the government under the UA(P)Act would be arriving at ISBT, Guwahati from Barak Valley."
"Accordingly a team of STF caught the Maoist leader from the ISBT area on Monday evening. It appears that the accused joined the organization in 2009 and is currently officiating as the Mass Organizer in the Cachar area as well as observer for Dibrugarh. He was camping in various Adivasi-inhabited areas of Barak and working for organizational activities," Mahanta added.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, sources said.