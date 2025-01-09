STF Assam Arrests Two in Guwahati, Seizes 27.73g of Heroin

In a major operation conducted this afternoon (January 9, 2025), the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam carried out raids at two locations—14th Mile Jorabat and Tamulikuchi—under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the raids led to the arrest of two notorious drug peddlers and the seizure of significant contraband.

During the operation, the STF recovered 21 vials of suspected heroin weighing a total of 27.73 grams, 14 stolen mobile phones, Rs 22,775 in cash, one additional mobile phone, 10 empty vials, and 21 syringes.

The recovery of heroin vials and drug paraphernalia underscores the organized operations of the drug network, while the stolen mobile phones point to potential links with broader criminal activities.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as Blestar Sylliang, alias Dang (26), and Shahid Marbaniang, alias Pai (25).

The raids specifically targeted areas known as hubs for illegal drug activities. Security forces have stated that the arrests deal a significant blow to the drug trade network operating in the region. Investigators are also probing connections to other criminal activities, considering the recovery of stolen mobile phones and cash during the operation.

Officials have confirmed that necessary legal formalities are being carried out, and further investigations are underway to trace the larger network involved in these illegal activities.