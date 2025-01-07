STF Seizes 47 Heroin Containers In Guwahati, Arrests 2

The special task force (STF) on Assam police conducted raids at two locations in Guwahati recovering a significant quantity of heroin on Tuesday. The officials also arrested two notorious drug traffickers in the raids.

According to the officials, the raids were conducted at Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar localities of Guwahati. During the raids, 62.81 grams of heroin filled in 47 containers were seized, they said.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals have been identified as Shubham Saha and Amiya Das. The officials have initiated further legal action against the duo.

This comes a day after the STF seized 28 containers of heroin weighing 37.03 grams and arrested a trafficker. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the Jorabat 9 Mile area under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

Apart from the narcotics, Rs 2,700 in cash and a mobile phone were also seized. The accused was identified as Garei (22), a resident of 12 Mile, Jorabat.

