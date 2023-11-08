Guwahati News

STF Assam Arrests Woman for Running Narcotics Biz with Infant on Lap in Guwahati

Based on an input, the STF Assam launched the raid near Khanapara bus stand under Dispur PS Jurisdiction today and arrested the drug peddler.
A woman drug peddler was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) Assam after she was found dealing drugs beneath the Khanapara flyover with an infant on her lap.

The STF Assam also recovered 30 containers of suspected heroin of 42.5 grams worth Rs 3,470 from her possession.

The arrested drug peddler identified as Hasina Begum (28) wife of Md Monirul Islam is a resident of Karbala Bazar in Assam’s Goalpara district.

In Guwahati, she was residing as a tenant in Koinadhora locality of the city.

The arrested person and seized items including cash is being handed over to City Police for further actions.

