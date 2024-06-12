STF and Karimganj Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 66 Crore in Major Bust

In a major anti-drug operation, the Special Task Force (STF) and Karimganj Police, led by IG Parthasarathi Mahanta and SP Partha Protim Das, seized a significant quantity of drugs worth Rs 66 crore in the Lamajuar area under Badarpur Police Station at around 4 PM today.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of 2,20,000 Yaba tablets, which were hidden inside secret compartments within the backlights of a Bolero vehicle. The Bolero camper, which had no registration number, was also seized.
Three individuals from Tripura have been arrested in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as:
Khairul Hussain (Driver)
Mamon Miya
Nabir Hussain
Further investigations are ongoing.