STF Assam Conducts Raid in Fancy Bazar, Apprehends Women Drug Peddlers

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station this afternoon, April 2, 2024. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two habitual women drug peddlers and the seizure of various incriminating items.
During the raid, the STF recovered 70 vials suspected to contain heroin, with a total weight of 94 grams, along with two mobile phones, five empty vials, and a sum of Rs. 830 in cash.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Musstt. Alimon Begum (26 years old) and Musstt. Sukurjan Begum (23 years old).
Alimon Begum, residing in Kamarpara Kuwari Pukhuri under Kalaigaon Police Station in Darrang district, and Sukurjan Begum, hailing from Simaluguri road under Rowta Police Station in Udalguri district, were both found present at the location of the raid, SRCB Road, Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar under Panbazar Police Station.
The STF, in collaboration with local authorities, is currently undertaking necessary formalities following the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of contraband items. This operation underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the region, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.