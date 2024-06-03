STF Assam Conducts Successful Raid in Guwahati, Apprehends 3 Drug Peddlers

In a decisive operation based on reliable intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam carried out a raid in Khanapara, opposite the Veterinary Clinical Complex under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, this evening. The operation led to the apprehension of three suspected drug peddlers and the confiscation of a significant amount of suspected heroin and cash.
The STF team seized:
52 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 70 grams.
Cash amounting to Rs. 8,160 (Eight thousand one hundred sixty rupees only).
The individuals apprehended during the raid have been identified as:
1. Dipankar Saikia (19 years)
Current Address: Khanapara, PS: Khanapara, District: Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya)
Permanent Address: Village Nakachari, PS: Mariani, District: Jorhat (Assam)
Details: Dipankar Saikia is originally from Nakachari village in Jorhat district but was residing in Khanapara, Meghalaya. His involvement in the drug trade in the region highlights the cross-border nature of narcotics trafficking in the Northeast.
2. Imran Hussain (22 years)
Current Address: Khanapara, PS: Dispur, District: Kamrup (M)
Permanent Address: Village Adabari Lowarkatha, PS: Mukalmua, District: Nalbari (Assam)
Details: Imran Hussain, hailing from Adabari Lowarkatha village in Nalbari, was residing in Khanapara. His arrest is a significant breakthrough in curbing local drug networks.
3. Pankaj Rajbanshi (21 years)
Current Address: Milan Nagar, PS: Dispur, District: Kamrup (M)
Permanent Address: Village Barama, PS: Mushalpur, District: Baksa (BTAD)
Details: Pankaj Rajbanshi, originally from Barama village in Baksa district, was residing in Milan Nagar. His capture is expected to shed light on the distribution channels of narcotics within the city.
Meanwhile, the STF Assam have indicated that further investigations are underway to trace the broader network involved in this illicit trade.
The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to gather more information about their operations and possible connections to larger drug syndicates.