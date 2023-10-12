STF Assam Fires Blank Round to Nab Drug Peddler in Guwahati, 270 Gms Heroin Seized

Amid back to back operations against drug peddlers in the state, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday apprehended another drug peddler while attempting to escape in his Tata Nexon bearing number AS 01 FQ 6558 in the Amingaon area.
Acting on an input that one drug peddler identified as Moinul Ali of Alikash, PS Hajo would bring narcotics to the Amingaon area, a team of STF led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, Additional SP STF rushed to the spot for the accused.
Ali was found travelling in a four wheeler vehicle in Amingaon area. However, the accused seeing the police party tried to escape towards Jalukbari, accordingly, the STF team chased him. He was cornered at Fancy Para, PS Jalukbari and one round had to be fired to prevent his escape.
On search of the vehicle, 12 soap boxes with Heroin weighing 170 gms were recovered.
On further search at his rented house near LCB College, Kamakhya Gate another 120 vials containing 100 gms heroin have been seized.
Necessary legal action being initiated.