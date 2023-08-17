STF Assam Nab Mother-Son Duo in WCCB Tiger Poaching Case, Recovers Pangolin Scales

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Kalyan Pathak, Additional SP STF, Assam, “Initially, on June 29, 2023, four accused along with Tiger skin and bones were seized by officials of PS Azara (Assam Police) and handed over to Forest Department. The case involved inter-state ramifications as the poaching was done at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra and the contraband was to be transported to Meghalaya for further delivery. Considering the organised network involvement, the case was handed over to WCCB on August 8, 2023 and Offence Case No G/1] of 2023 u/s 9/39/40/48A/49B/51 Of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 SRO, WCCB, Guwahati wad registered and investigated. The WCCB has approached the STF Assam for assistance with the operational aspect of the inquiry, which indicates the involvement of certain transnational border illegal wildlife contraband trade."