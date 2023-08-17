STF Assam Nab Mother-Son Duo in WCCB Tiger Poaching Case, Recovers Pangolin Scales

Prasenjit Deb
In a subsequent action to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) case, where earlier four people were arrested in connection with the recovery of approximately 18 kg of bones and a nine-foot-long tiger skin in the Azara locality on June 29, 2023, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam coordinated with West Karbi Anglong Police and assisted WCCB on Wednesday night picked up two more persons including a woman and recovered approximately 760 gram pangolin scales from their possession.
The accused identified as Rindik Teringpi, wife of Longsing Senar of village- Gita Langkok, police station- Baithalangshu, District- West Karbi Anglong and her son namely Bidasingh Senar were apprehended from West Karbi Anglong and Shillong respectively.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Kalyan Pathak, Additional SP STF, Assam, “Initially, on June 29, 2023, four accused along with Tiger skin and bones were seized by officials of PS Azara (Assam Police) and handed over to Forest Department. The case involved inter-state ramifications as the poaching was done at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra and the contraband was to be transported to Meghalaya for further delivery. Considering the organised network involvement, the case was handed over to WCCB on August 8, 2023 and Offence Case No G/1] of 2023 u/s 9/39/40/48A/49B/51 Of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 SRO, WCCB, Guwahati wad registered and investigated. The WCCB has approached the STF Assam for assistance with the operational aspect of the inquiry, which indicates the involvement of certain transnational border illegal wildlife contraband trade."
Meanwhile, both the accused have taken into police custody and have been produced before the court today by the WCCB, informed the Additional SP STF, Assam further.