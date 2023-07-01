WCCB Issues Red Alert in Tiger Reserves After Tiger Skin & Bones Seized in Assam

Meanwhile, on being questioned about any potential poaching and wildlife trade threat to Tigers in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, DFO Ramesh Kumar Gogoi told Pratidin Time, “I don't see any tiger poaching threat in Kaziranga as no notable poaching incidents have been reported here, of late, yet, accidental death cases of Tigers have come to the fore on couple of occasions. In Assam, we have a greater threat of poaching rhinos than tigers."