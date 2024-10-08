BSF Nabs Bangladeshi National, Two Indians Near Meghalaya Border

On October 7, 2024, the troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended a Bangladeshi national along with two Indian associates near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. Acting on specific intelligence, the troops of the 110 Battalion BSF intercepted a vehicle on the Ryngku-Mawsynram road.
The apprehended Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohmmad Milan Ahamed from the Sunamganj district of Bangladesh, was found in possession of ₹2.32 lakh in Indian currency. The two Indian associates were also taken into custody during the operation.
Following the apprehension, the individuals and the recovered cash were handed over to the Mawsynram Police Station for further investigation. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the BSF to secure the border and prevent illegal activities in the region.