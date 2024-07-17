STF Operation in Guwahati Nets Heroin and Arrests Suspected Woman Peddler

In a significant operation conducted on Wednesday, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, raided a private residence in Guwahati‘s Jalukbari area apprehended a woman drug peddler, and seized a significant amount of heroin.
The raid led to the apprehension of suspected drug peddler Riju Begum (23) wife of Md. Babul Ali from Phool Pahi Nagar, Jalukbari.
The raid yielded 32 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 52.5 grams, along with 6 empty vials, a mobile phone, and Rs. 2300 in cash.
The STF operation marks a significant effort in combating narcotics trafficking in the region.