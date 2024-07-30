Guwahati News

STF Assam Nabs Peddler With 30 Vials Of Heroin In Guwahati

The apprehended accused was identified as 20-year-old Sonauddin, a resident of Pilling Kata under Basistha Police Station in the Kamrup (metropolitan) district. He is originally from Bhokarmari Char village in the Kamrup district.