STF Assam Nabs Peddler With 30 Vials Of Heroin In Guwahati

A narcotics peddler was apprehended with 30 vials of heroin and his vehicle was seized by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The STF carried out an operation based on reliable intelligence inputs at Navoday Nagar, Natun Bazar-Patorkuchi PWD Road in Guwahati which comes under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.
According to the officials, 30 vials containing 40 grams of suspected heroin along with a mobile handset belonging to the accused were seized along with his Ntorq two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 ED 2609.
The apprehended accused was identified as 20-year-old Sonauddin, a resident of Pilling Kata under Basistha Police Station in the Kamrup (metropolitan) district. He is originally from Bhokarmari Char village in the Kamrup district.
The accused has been processed for further legal action, added the officials.