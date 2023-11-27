Miscreants Poison Fish Culture Pond in Assam’s Kaliabor, Inflict Loss of Rs 1.5 Lakh

A bunch of unidentified miscreants allegedly put poison in a fish pond, killing numerous quintals of fish worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Monday.
The incident was reported at the Dalibari locality of Kaliabor under the district of Nagaon in Assam.
The 3-bigha pond is under the ownership of one Ridip Hazarika.
According to reports, Rohu (roho labeo), Bahu (Labeo catla) and Grass Carp (Ctenopharyngodon idella) fishes were being harvested in the 3-bigha pond.
Sources informed that the destitute family of Ridip supported themselves by selling fish.
Earlier in the month of October this year, a similar incident was reported at Assam’s Sonitpur district.
According to information, some unknown miscreants allegedly poisoned a water body at Dholaibil in Jamugurihat due to which all fish in the pond reportedly died.
Reports said that a few unemployed youths were engaged in fish farming in the pond under the government’s Amrit Sarovar scheme. The youths who were engaged in the work have been left helpless. They have also appealed the police to nab the miscreants behind the act.