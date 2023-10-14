STF Assam Seize Fake Notes Worth Rs 30 Lakh in Guwahati; 5 Apprehended

During the search operations, the STF reportedly seized 26 counterfeit notes of Rs. 500 denomination (FICN); 6 mobile phones; 6 black-colored papers of Rs. 500 size, which can be converted into Rs. 500 FICN when a specific chemical is applied; a bottle containing a liquid chemical used for developing Rs. 500 denomination counterfeit notes; a bottle containing a suspected liquid chemical; a bundle of black papers in the size of Rs. 500 notes used for counterfeiting; a brown-colored tape and one white-colored plastic marketing bag; cash amounting to Rs. 7,700 and one Scorpio vehicle with the registration number AS 01 AR 1918.