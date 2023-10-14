STF Assam Seize Fake Notes Worth Rs 30 Lakh in Guwahati; 5 Apprehended

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam seized a total amount of Rs 30 lakh counterfeit notes in an operation conducted in Guwahati on Friday evening.
According to information, the STF team raided a rented residence at Dakhingaon in Saukuchi Road in Guwahati after receiving specific input on the dealership and delivery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
After the raid, a total of five persons were apprehended, sources informed. They have been identified as Nizam Ali (50), Hafizur Rahman (36), Abdul Rajak (46), Munindra Hazarika (44), and Atikur Rahman (38). Nizam Ali and Hafizur Rahman are residents of North Lakhimpur, Abdul Rajak and Munindra Hazarika are residents of Lakhimpur, and Atikur Rahman hails from Guwahati’s Hatigaon, sources added.
During the search operations, the STF reportedly seized 26 counterfeit notes of Rs. 500 denomination (FICN); 6 mobile phones; 6 black-colored papers of Rs. 500 size, which can be converted into Rs. 500 FICN when a specific chemical is applied; a bottle containing a liquid chemical used for developing Rs. 500 denomination counterfeit notes; a bottle containing a suspected liquid chemical; a bundle of black papers in the size of Rs. 500 notes used for counterfeiting; a brown-colored tape and one white-colored plastic marketing bag; cash amounting to Rs. 7,700 and one Scorpio vehicle with the registration number AS 01 AR 1918.
The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Hatigaon Police Station for the registration of a case, investigation, and the initiation of necessary legal actions.
