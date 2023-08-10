STF Assam Seizes 100 Urea Bags Hidden Beneath Onion-Filled Sacks in Amingaon

Based on input, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam on Thursday at around 1-45 am detained a 710 truck bearing Registration No AS-15AC-6752 at Amingaon and seized 100 bags of IFFCO urea.
During the investigation, the STF team under the aegis of OC STF PS along with O/C North Guwahati police station found that the urea bags were concealed under bags of onion and no valid/ legal documents could be produced by the driver identified as Md Ajijul Shikdar, son of Ashanuddin, residence of Hafsachor Police Station- Kasomara under Barpeta district.
A case has been registered at STF PS and necessary legal action initiated accordingly.