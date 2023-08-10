Guwahati News

STF Assam Seizes 100 Urea Bags Hidden Beneath Onion-Filled Sacks in Amingaon

Md Ajijul Shikdar, son of Ashanuddin, residence of Hafsachor Police Station- Kasomara under Barpeta district has been apprehended by the STF Assam.
STF Assam Seizes 100 Urea Bags Hidden Beneath Onion-Filled Sacks in Amingaon
STF Assam Seizes 100 Urea Bags Hidden Beneath Onion-Filled Sacks in Amingaon
Pratidin Time

Based on input, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam on Thursday at around 1-45 am detained a 710 truck bearing Registration No AS-15AC-6752 at Amingaon and seized 100 bags of IFFCO urea.

During the investigation, the STF team under the aegis of OC STF PS along with O/C North Guwahati police station found that the urea bags were concealed under bags of onion and no valid/ legal documents could be produced by the driver identified as Md Ajijul Shikdar, son of Ashanuddin, residence of Hafsachor Police Station- Kasomara under Barpeta district.

A case has been registered at STF PS and necessary legal action initiated accordingly.

STF Assam Seizes 100 Urea Bags Hidden Beneath Onion-Filled Sacks in Amingaon
Assam: Bodo Actor Pranjit Narzary Arrested Under POCSO for Raping Minor
Assam police
Urea
STF Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/stf-assam-seizes-100-urea-bags-hidden-beneath-onion-filled-sacks-in-amingaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com