Assam: Bodo Actor Pranjit Narzary Arrested Under POCSO for Raping Minor

A well-known Bodo actor and Assam Police Constable, Pranjit Narzary, has been arrested on Thursday for raping a minor girl.
Narzary was arrested on the basis of a case No 501/22 registered against him at Kokrajhar Police station in the year 2022 under the section of 363 Indian Penal Code (IPC) added section 370(I) iv/370 (A)(1), 376 (3) IPC r/w 6 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) for raping a minor girl, sources said.
Earlier on August 7, the POCSO court in Kamrup district pronounced its verdict against a rape accused and awarded him 20 years imprisonment.
The convict was identified as Ananta Das, accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the year 2016, sources informed.
Das lured the victim to go for a walk near the river where he committed the heinous crime. After being aware of the act, the family members of the victim filed a case against the accused at Pragjyotishpur Police Station.
After seven years, the accused was convicted by the lower court that sentenced him 20 years in jail and in addition is ordered to pay a sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.