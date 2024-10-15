STF Nabs Drug Peddler, Seizes 10 Vials of Suspected Heroin in Guwahati

In a significant operation on October 15 afternoon, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested a drug peddler and seized a significant amount of heroin in Guwahati.
The raid was conducted near Maharishi Kids Home on Shivcharan Boro Path in Sawkuchi under the Basistha Police Station.
The operation led to the apprehension of a suspected drug peddler, identified as Bappy Mallick (29), resident of Rabhapara in Fakiragram, Kokrajhar district.
During the raid, the officials recovered ten vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 13.3 grams, along with a mobile phone.
Bappy Mallick is currently residing at Ahom Gaon in the Kamrup (Metro) district.
Necessary formalities regarding the case are underway as the authorities continue their crackdown on drug-related activities in the region.