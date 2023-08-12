“BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Suffering From Acute Stress Disorder”: Reports

Assam Police sources on Saturday revealed that the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar was suffering from acute stress disorder for the last couple of months and was consuming sleeping tablets.
The police during the investigation have recovered a box full of sleeping pills near the body at her residence in Guwahati.
It is estimated that the deceased purposely ingested more than 60 sleeping pills in order to commit suicide.
Meanwhile, the police have also come up with some exclusive clues concerning the death of the BJP leader where her alleged lover Anurag Chaliha, a resident of Golaghat played a substantial role.
The police sources have informed that Chaliha has accused of embezzling over 10 crores of money and had duped several job aspirants for the last couple of months on the pretext of giving those jobs.
Apart from this, Chaliha was also involved in running liquor businesses and procuring various government projects with the help of Indrani.
It has also come to light that Chaliha was recently detained by some unknown individuals from whom he had borrowed crores of rupees for various reasons. Later, they took away his mobile phone, wrist watch, and began blackmailing him with intimate images of him with BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Indrani Tahbildar.
Thereafter, the objectionable photos of the two went viral on social media platforms.
It is noteworthy to mention that many people involved in the incident are likely to come under the police radar soon.
Earlier on Friday, Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide after her objectionable photo with an invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha from Golaghat district went viral on social media.
The incident was reported at around 5.30 pm.