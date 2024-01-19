STF Assam Seizes Suspected Heroin In Guwahati Raid, 1 Held

Over 16 grams of suspected heroin was seized from a person who was apprehended during a raid by special task force (STF) of Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday, officials informed.
According to officials, the habitual drugs peddler was on his Renault Kwid vehicle with registration AS 03 T 0423 was intercepted at Beltola Bazar under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station in Guwahati.
The raid was carried out at around 9 pm based on specific inputs, said the officials, adding that 16.9 grams of suspected heroin in 13 vials was seized from his possession.
Along with that, officials also found and seized two mobile phones and Rs 5,750 in cash and his car.
Officials said that the accused was identified as one Deyarul Hoque, a resident of Dakhingaon, Kahilipara in Guwahati. However, he is originally from Barhad village under Hathauri Police Station in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.