Woman Apprehended with Suspected Heroin at Assam-Meghalaya Border

In a joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), one woman was apprehended and suspected heroin was recovered from her possession at the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted at the residence of a person named Raja Giri at 15th Mile in Amtola Basti of Kamrup Metro district, an official statement said on Thursday.
During the raids, one soap box, 10 vials, one tobacco box containing Suspected Heroin total Weighing 70 grams, six mobile phones (suspected to be stolen), Rs 12,400, cash, five syringes and 18 empty vials were seized from the possession of a drug peddler, reports said.
Consequently, a woman named Sabina Giri (32) was apprehended during the raids.
Further, follow-up action is underway in the case.
In another raid conducted by the STF Assam, 35 bags of betel nuts were reportedly recovered from the Saraighat Express at New Bongaigaon Railway station today. The seized betel nuts are suspected to be of Burmese origin.
However, no person has been arrested so far in connection to the seizure. Necessary action is underway.