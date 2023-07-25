STF Busts Fake Currency Racket in Guwahati; Two Arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) in Guwahati conducted a press conference to announce the busting of a fake currency racket in the city on Tuesday.
The police arrested two individuals, identified as Imdadur Rahman and Rubul Ali, in connection with the incident. During the operation, the STF seized a machine used for printing counterfeit notes.
The raid, which took place in a covert operation, led to the recovery of fake currency amounting to a staggering Rs 72,000. The fake note cycle had been causing significant concern in the region, impacting the local economy and undermining trust in the financial system.
Earlier on June 17, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes in Assam’s Jorabat.
The arrested person was identified as Jiyawur Rahman. He was arrested near the Ganesh Mandir in 8th mile area of Jorabat.As per information, Rs 24,50,000 counterfeit currency notes were seized from the possession of Rahman.
Several bundles of 500 denominations notes were seized. Reportedly, Rahman fell into police trap after he arrived at Jorabat from Lakhimpur district’s Laluk area to receive money in return of the fake notes.