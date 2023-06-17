Fake Currency Notes Over Rs 24 Lakh Seized in Assam, 1 Held

One person has been arrested with fake Indian currency notes in Assam’s Jorabat on Saturday.
The arrested person has been identified as Jiyawur Rahman. He has been arrested near the Ganesh Mandir in 8th mile area of Jorabat.
As per information, Rs 24,50,000 counterfeit currency notes were seized from the possession of Rahman. Several bundles of 500 denominations notes were seized.
Reportedly, Rahman fell into police trap after he arrived at Jorabat from Lakhimpur district’s Laluk area to receive money in return of the fake notes.
Meanwhile, the Jorabat Police is currently investigating Jiyawur Rahman.
In a similar incident, the Assam Police seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.25 lakh in Nagaon district and arrested one person who was in possession of it in May. The arrested individual has been identified as one Rasidul Hussain.
Acting on specific information, a team of police launched an operation in the Borghat area near Nagaon town and seized the fake currency notes.