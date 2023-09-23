Guwahati News

STF Foils Drug Peddling Operation in Guwahati

The STF team successfully apprehended six alleged drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials at Khanapara, Guwahati.
Acting on credible information regarding a possible drug consignment, Assam's Special Task Force (STF) launched an operation on Saturday in Guwahati to thwart the criminal activity.

The detained individuals have been identified as follows:

  • Sanjay Biswa (28 years) from Bornihat, Meghalaya

  • Avtar Singh (30 years) from Natun Bazar, Basistha

  • Shyamal Pegu (19 years) from Dhangdhora, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur

  • Bikash Ali (23 years) from Kopalkata Sonapur

  • Nayan Talukdar (28 years) from Udaynagar, Koynadhara, Guwahati

  • Yuvraj Kalyan (24 years) from Punjabi colony, Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati

The recovered heroin and the detained suspects have been handed over to the local Basistha Police Station for further legal proceedings and case registration.

Police Crack Down On Separate Drug Trafficking Incidents In Assam
