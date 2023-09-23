STF Foils Drug Peddling Operation in Guwahati

Acting on credible information regarding a possible drug consignment, Assam's Special Task Force (STF) launched an operation on Saturday in Guwahati to thwart the criminal activity.
The STF team successfully apprehended six alleged drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials at Khanapara, Guwahati.
The detained individuals have been identified as follows:
Sanjay Biswa (28 years) from Bornihat, Meghalaya
Avtar Singh (30 years) from Natun Bazar, Basistha
Shyamal Pegu (19 years) from Dhangdhora, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur
Bikash Ali (23 years) from Kopalkata Sonapur
Nayan Talukdar (28 years) from Udaynagar, Koynadhara, Guwahati
Yuvraj Kalyan (24 years) from Punjabi colony, Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati
The recovered heroin and the detained suspects have been handed over to the local Basistha Police Station for further legal proceedings and case registration.