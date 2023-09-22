Police Crack Down On Separate Drug Trafficking Incidents In Assam

The Namrup police in Assam on Friday launched an anti-drugs drive that resulted in the apprehension of both drug users and traffickers at Golai Basti in Dibrugarh.
According to sources, among those apprehended are Amar Mukherjee and Chintu Das, both young individuals believed to be involved in the illegal drug trade.
During the operation, the law enforcement authorities seized approximately 10 grams of illicit substances, concealed within three containers.
In a separate incident that took place in Assam’s Sonitpur a substantial amount of heroin was discovered in a godown.
Sources indicate that two soap boxes filled with heroin were seized from two unidentified youths by vigilant village guards, although the suspects managed to escape the scene.