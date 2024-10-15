Assam Police Seize Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh in Hajo, One Held

The Assam Police intensified their efforts against drug trafficking, leading to a successful operation in Garomari, Hajo, where authorities confiscated 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh.
Under the leadership of Inspector Nabajit Nath, a police team raided the residence of suspected drug dealer Hirak Jyoti Bharali and uncovered a substantial cache of suspicious ganja.
During the operation, police seized 14 kg of ganja, a mobile phone, and a scooter bearing registration AS25 V 1913.
Authorities continue to hold the dealer in custody as investigations into his drug operations proceed.
Earlier on 26 September, Palashbari police arrested three individuals for their involvement in a ganja smuggling racket and seized a massive quantity of ganja (Cannabis) on Thursday night.
Acting on a tip-off regarding clandestine operations from Muduki, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, police officials launched a late-night operation that resulted in the seizure of 28 kilograms of ganja.
The arrested suspects were identified as Manjit Rabha, Bimal Rabha, and Ajay Rabha, were apprehended while allegedly transporting the illicit substance.