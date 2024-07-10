Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore in Sarupathar; Peddler Held

In a significant operation, a drug peddler was apprehended with a substantial quantity of deadly drugs worth approximately Rs 1 crore in Assam’s Sarupathar on Wednesday.
The raid, conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Bibhash Das, targeted Babul Ali's shop in Ward 4 of Sarupathar municipality.
Police discovered the drugs concealed within 55 soap boxes at Babul Ali's premises. The seized narcotics, valued at Rs 1 crore in the market, highlight the gravity of the illicit drug trade in the region.
Police launched a manhunt following the raid, indicating ongoing efforts by Golaghat police to combat drug trafficking activities effectively.