Assam Police Seizes Fake Currency Worth Rs 2 Crore in Dhubri

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency circulation in Assam, the police conducted a raid in Dhubri's Chapar, unearthing fake currency valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.
The operation which took place late at Saturday night in Barghola, Dhirghat, was led by the Circle Police Officer and the Officer-in-Charge of Chapar police station.
During the raid, the police apprehended Sahinur Islam, a resident of Dhirghat in Chapar, who allegedly orchestrated an extensive counterfeit currency network. Islam's involvement in this illicit enterprise, which allegedly involved mystical practices such as tantra mantras, had long been a concern.
The seizure of fake currency totaling Rs 2 crore deals a significant blow to the underground economy of counterfeit money in Assam, especially in rural areas where unsuspecting individuals often fall victim to fraudulent schemes. The seized counterfeit notes, intended for distribution at a fraction of their value, were estimated to be sold for Rs 7 lakh, highlighting the profitability of this illegal trade.
However, Islam's arrest represents a crucial step towards dismantling the infrastructure supporting counterfeit currency operations in the region. The ongoing police investigation aims to uncover the elaborate network of criminal activities orchestrated by Islam and his associates, shedding light on their methods of propagating counterfeit currency within the local community.