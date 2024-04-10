Youth Charred to Death in House Fire in Assam's Nagaon

A harrowing incident unfolded in Hiragaon, Bengenaati, situated in the Nagaon district, as a fire engulfed the residence of a young man named Pappu Hira while he was asleep during the night.
Tragically, sources have confirmed that Pappu Hira succumbed to the blaze, resulting in his untimely demise. The fire erupted around 1 am, catching locals off guard.
Eyewitnesses and local residents rushed to extinguish the flames, only to discover the lifeless body of Pappu Hira amidst the charred remains.
It was revealed that Pappu Hira, who earned his livelihood as a newspaper hawker, was unable to escape the inferno.
While the exact cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery, suspicions linger among locals, who speculate the possibility of foul play leading to Pappu's demise.
Meanwhile, the Nagaon police have initiated investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.