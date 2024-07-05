STF Raid Seizes Fake Gold in Guwahati, 3 Held

A raid conducted on Friday afternoon at Room No. 207, Galaxy Guest House, Jogipara, VIP, Guwahati under Azara PS jurisdiction by Assam's Special Task Force (STF) resulted in the apprehension of three individuals involved in dealing fake gold.
The raid, prompted by reliable intelligence, led to the seizure of significant items including 1.832 kg of boat-shaped fake gold, four mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 550, two money purses, and a Titan hand watch.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Fulzar Hussain (24), Inamul Ali (24), and Nizam Uddin (33), each hailing from different villages under Bihpuria PS jurisdiction in the Lakhimpur district.
Formal legal procedures are currently underway.