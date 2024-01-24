STF Seizes 4,000 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati Raid
In a successful operation against drugs, the Special Task Force (STF) team led by STF Chief Parthasarathi Mahanta seized around 4,000 kg of marijuana worth Rs 10 crore (approx) and arrested two persons in connection to the case.
According to preliminary reports, the STF Assam apprehended a truck carrying marijuana hidden under raw rubber at Beharbari under the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati this morning.
The contraband item was reportedly smuggled from a neighbouring state and was en route to the Northern part of India.
The two arrested persons have been identified as - Raju Sharma (46) son of Lt. Devi Prashad Sharma, Permenant/Add- village- Dungibeel, P.S- Bihpuria, Dist- Lakhimpur, Present/Add- Natun Bazar, P.S- Basistha, Kamrup (M) and Biswajit Das (29) son of Birendra Das, village- Binakandi Path 2, P.S- Lakhipur, Dist- Cachar.
Necessary legal formalities are being taken.