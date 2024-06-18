STF Seizes Heroin Cache in Guwahati Tea Shop Raid, One Held

In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, conducted a raid at a tea shop located at Guwahati’s Lalmati within Basistha Police Station jurisdiction on Tuesday morning that resulted in the seizure of heroin and apprehension of one peddler.
During the raid, STF officials apprehended Kamal Roy (22) hailing from Baksa. The recovered items from the scene include 27 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 36 grams, cash amounting to Rs. 1250, 13 empty vials, and one mobile phone.
The STF's swift action highlights ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in Guwahati, with investigations continuing into the matter.