Assam Police Crackdown On Robbery, 6 Arrested in 2 Separate Ops

In a significant crackdown on crime, the Azara Police have apprehended Ramesh Daimary alias Raju (35), from his residence in Dakhin Kumarikata, Tamulpur, Assam.
Daimary was wanted in connection with several robbery cases in the city. During the arrest, police seized a car bearing registration AS01 FE 9223 and two mobile phones from his possession.
Furthermore, legal proceedings against Daimary have been initiated.
Meanwhile, in another major operation, Dispur Police have successfully dismantled a gang of five thieves responsible for a series of thefts across Guwahati city.
The arrested individuals were been identified as Himanshu Barman, Rupam Rabha, Manas Das, Biky Chhetri, and Arup Das. The gang was involved in multiple thefts, including the recent burglary at Nabajyoti Club.
Police recovered a significant haul from the gang, including TVs, three mobile phones, ten ATM cards, bags, a necklace, computer hard disks, and various tools used in their thefts.