STF Seizes Over Rs 8 Lakh in Fake Currency; Three Arrested
The Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Monday conducted a raid in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Monday afternoon and arrested three individuals and seized a substantial amount of counterfeit currency.
The apprehended suspects were identified as Sahil Ali (26), Ajoy Biswakarma (30), and Sumi Bora (24).
During the raid, the STF seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a total face value of ₹8,32,500 (comprising 1,665 notes of ₹500 denomination), cash amounting to ₹1,28,320 and four mobile phones.
Furthermore, a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FZ 5890 was also confiscated.
Meanwhile, The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam executed a raid in Guwahati’s G.S Road on August 14 and apprehended an individual and seized a substantial amount of counterfeit currency.
The raid was conducted by the STF on the footpath of G.S. Road, opposite Down Town Hospital, near Sarkokri Celebrations under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station.
During the operation, STF officers recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a total face value of ₹6,68,500. The counterfeit notes comprised 1,337 pieces of ₹500 denomination.
The person apprehended in connection with this case has been identified as Abash (41) resident of Bishnupur District in Manipur.