STF Thwarts Major Drug Deal In Guwahati, Three Peddlers Apprehended

The arrests took place at a Manipuri Rice Hotel situated in front of Rahman Hospital, Six Mile. During the operation, a significant quantity of illegal drugs was confiscated. The STF team successfully recovered approximately 60,000 Yaba tablets from the possession of the apprehended individuals.

In light of this operation, a formal case has been registered by the Special Task Force, and all necessary legal actions are being initiated against the arrested individuals. The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking activities in the region and showcases the dedication and efficiency of the STF in ensuring the safety and security of the community.