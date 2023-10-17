STF Thwarts Major Drug Deal In Guwahati, Three Peddlers Apprehended

In a swift and successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has thwarted a major drug deal set to take place in front of Rahman Hospital at Six Mile in Guwahati city.
The operation was conducted under the able supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Deputy Inspector General (Dy.I.G) of STF, and led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (APS) of STF.
Acting on credible information received from a reliable source, the STF team swung into action, intercepting a significant drug transaction. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three drug peddlers along with the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Habibur Rahman (49 years old) hailing from Manipur, Alimuddin (46 years old) hailing from Bhati Ghograchar, PS Mankachar, and Idrish Ali (38 years old) hailing from Nagaon.
The arrests took place at a Manipuri Rice Hotel situated in front of Rahman Hospital, Six Mile. During the operation, a significant quantity of illegal drugs was confiscated. The STF team successfully recovered approximately 60,000 Yaba tablets from the possession of the apprehended individuals.
In light of this operation, a formal case has been registered by the Special Task Force, and all necessary legal actions are being initiated against the arrested individuals. The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking activities in the region and showcases the dedication and efficiency of the STF in ensuring the safety and security of the community.
Further investigations are currently underway to uncover the full extent of the drug network and any potential connections that may exist.
Earlier this month, the STF Assam arrested two drug peddlers including a woman, and recovered around 35 numbers of plastic containers containing suspected Heroin weighing 46 Grams, one Mobile Phone, cash Rs 11,000, One Hero Super Splendor bearing Registration number - AS 23 Z 6722 from Khanapara Overbridge area under Basistha PS Jurisdiction.
The arrested persons were identified as Gopal Hazarika (28) son of Atul Hazarika of village Kakopathar, PS: Kakopathar under Tinsukia district, Present Add: Sarumataria, Back side of Down town, PS: Dispur, Dist: Kamrup (M) and Padumi Kathar (50) wife of Lt. Ratul Gogoi of village Patorkuchi, PS: Sonapur Dist: Kamrup(M) Present Add: Below Khanapara Overbridge.