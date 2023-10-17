Assam Bank's Covert Cash Cascade to Controversial Tycoon Exposed

As per Clause 5.5 of the 2015 "Master Circular" on customer service by the RBI, local banks were authorized to earn profits by acquiring checks, based on a customer's transaction history, only if the bank's check clearance processes had been halted for any reason. This rule particularly pertained to checks from governmental bodies and renowned corporations. However, it's crucial to note that no recent cases of check clearance process interruptions had been reported. Bajaj's company, intriguingly, received money against checks issued by other banks, not the Apex Bank. Instead of the usual check clearance, the Apex Bank astonishingly transferred funds directly to Bajaj's enterprise using the "demand bill purchase" technique.