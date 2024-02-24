Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted in Guwahati, 1 Arrested

A major racket involving stolen mobile phones was busted and one person was arrested from Guwahati on Saturday, officials informed.
According to the information at hand, a businessman named Bhabesh Sharma was arrested by Guwahati Police in a raid at Shree Vinayak Enclave Apartment in the city's Athgaon locality.
The raid was carried out based on inputs of stolen mobile phones from across the country being smuggled to Bangladesh. The arrested accused Bhabesh Sharma was linked to the major criminal operation, said the police.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that a major racket based out of Delhi is also associated with the smuggling operations. Moreover, many high-profile businessman are also involved in this nexus, facts regarding which are with the police.
Officials informed that the smuggling predominantly takes place through courier services. Along with the smuggling of stolen phones, hawala transactions worth lakhs also take place.
Shedding further light on the details of the raid, officials said that 185 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from a courier service provider named Naval Sahani.
A case numbered 26/2024 was also registered with Paltanbazar Police. The crime branch of Guwahati Police has taken over the investigations into the case under senior police officials, the reports further claimed.
