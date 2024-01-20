West Bengal Man Apprehended in Guwahati with 21 Stolen Mobile Phones

In a significant breakthrough, a person from West Bengal was apprehended in Guwahati and as many as 21 stolen mobile phones were seized from his possession, reports said on Saturday.
According to the information received, a routine checking was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on train no. 15960 Kamrup Express DN at the Guwahati Railway Station earlier today. In the operations, a mobile thief was reportedly apprehended.
The apprehended person has been identified as Md Muktar Sk, a resident of West Bengal, police reports said.
As per reports, a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated.