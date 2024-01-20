Guwahati News

West Bengal Man Apprehended in Guwahati with 21 Stolen Mobile Phones

According to the information received, a routine checking was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on train no. 15960 Kamrup Express DN at the Guwahati Railway Station earlier today.
West Bengal Man Apprehended in Guwahati with 21 Stolen Mobile Phones
West Bengal Man Apprehended in Guwahati with 21 Stolen Mobile Phones
Pratidin Time

In a significant breakthrough, a person from West Bengal was apprehended in Guwahati and as many as 21 stolen mobile phones were seized from his possession, reports said on Saturday.

According to the information received, a routine checking was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on train no. 15960 Kamrup Express DN at the Guwahati Railway Station earlier today. In the operations, a mobile thief was reportedly apprehended.

The apprehended person has been identified as Md Muktar Sk, a resident of West Bengal, police reports said.

As per reports, a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. 

West Bengal Man Apprehended in Guwahati with 21 Stolen Mobile Phones
Guwahati Police Busts Mobile Theft Gang in Jalukbari; 4 Held
Guwahati Railway station
Government Railway Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/west-bengal-man-apprehended-in-guwahati-with-21-stolen-mobile-phones
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com