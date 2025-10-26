“Stop Suppressing Voices”: Ravi Sarma Speaks Out on Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

A massive condolence gathering was organised on Sunday at the Amranga Barihat Mini Stadium in South Kamrup to pay homage to Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, whose mysterious death has triggered widespread grief and public outrage across the state.

The programme was hosted by the Brihattor Amranga Barihat Nagarik Mancha in collaboration with several local organisations.

Hundreds of people from the surrounding regions gathered to light candles and observe a silent tribute for the singer, popularly known as “Pranor Xilpi” (The Artist of the Heart). Local artists performed naam-prasanga, while speakers shared emotional recollections of Zubeen’s life and contributions to Assamese culture.

Ravi Sarma Slams Political Pressure, Calls for Justice

Prominent Assamese actor and close friend of Zubeen Garg, Ravi Sarma, attended the event and delivered a powerful address demanding justice for Zubeen.

Visibly emotional, Sarma said:

“No one should be allowed to escape using the power of political influence. We want justice for Zubeen and we will not remain silent.”

Speaking strongly on democratic values and freedom of speech, he added:

“In a democratic country, no form of force or suppression should be imposed on people. A democracy is complete only when both the ruling and opposition voices exist.”

Sarma took a stand against the rising attempts to politicise Zubeen’s death, saying that certain groups were trying to divert public sentiment for political gain.

“I Am Not Afraid To Die” – Ravi Sarma

In a bold statement, the actor said:

“I am not afraid of death. If someone wants to kill me for speaking the truth, let them kill me.”

Reacting sharply to accusations of political affiliation, he clarified:

“If the Chief Minister’s wife can work, why can’t my wife be in AJP? Just because my wife is in AJP, how does that make me a politician?”

He further added:

“I have a lot of meaningful work to do for society. I am not here for politics. Why should the ruling party take to the streets? Roads belong to the people, not the government.”

Silent Candle March

Following the tribute programme, a silent candlelight procession was carried out across Barihat demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. More than 100 residents walked in solidarity, chanting slogans against injustice and suppression of truth.

“No Hindu-Muslim Politics in Assam”

Emphasising social harmony, Ravi Sarma asserted:

“This is the land of Srimanta Sankardeva and Ajan Fakir. Hindu-Muslim politics will not be allowed in Assam.”

He also urged authorities not to try to control public emotions with SOPs during moments of grief:

“You cannot regulate emotions with SOPs. Let the people express their pain.”

He concluded by saying:

“Zubeen’s death has made the people of Assam stronger. No power can silence the voice of the people forever.”

