Assam CM Emphasizes Preserving Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Through Music, Not Alcohol

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stressed the importance of preserving the legacy of the state’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through his music and creations rather than alcohol.

Speaking on the ongoing discussions around the SOP related to Zubeen Khetra, the Chief Minister said, “Will we keep Zubeen Garg alive through music or through alcohol? Some unruly people want to keep him alive through alcohol, but the 3.5 crore people of Assam want to celebrate him through his musical creations.”

He further added that only a small number of individuals are attempting to associate Zubeen’s legacy with alcohol, while the majority of his fans seek to honour him through his songs, the nahar flower, and other cultural symbols. “Some have argued that indigenous people also consume alcohol. But indigenous communities do not drink alcohol—they consume heritage drinks like Xaaj, Apong, or Rohi, which are part of cultural traditions. These drinks are served to celebrate culture, unlike whisky or rum, which require government permission to sell,” he clarified.

The Chief Minister urged Zubeen Garg’s true fans to support the government in creating a memorial in his honour, suggesting it could serve as a temple or pilgrimage site, reinforcing his cultural and musical legacy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “We will not allow any interference with traditional rites while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg.” He emphasized that offering traditional tributes—including those involving alcohol—is a cultural right of the communities and criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly undermining these customs.

