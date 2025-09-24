‘Zubeen Garg Was Used for Money,’ Says Jatin Bora; Recalls Last Meeting

Actor Jatin Bora has come down heavily on the organizers of the North East India Festival (NEIF), saying that late music legend Zubeen Garg was exploited for business purposes.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Yesterday, Zubeen Garg left us all. His last rites were performed yesterday, and now I feel that justice must be served. He was used by the organisers, and that makes me very sad. I don’t know if there will ever be another Zubeen Garg,” Bora said.

Recalling his last meeting with the singer, Bora said, “On 17th September, he went to Singapore. Before leaving, he showed me two songs from his upcoming movie…they were beautiful. I could only imagine the audience’s reaction when his songs play in cinema halls. He told me about the function on the 20th in Singapore and that he would return on the 21st to complete dubbing of the songs. This was not the time for Zubeen da to leave us.”

Bora described the personal impact of Zubeen’s mentorship, saying, “If you ask me personally, I am Jatin Bora today because of his humming, his singing, and his songs. It elevated my acting to the next level. When there was a song sequence, he would advise me on how to spread my hands or perform action sequences. I never imagined Zubeen Garg would leave us like this. I feel very lonely without him.”

Speaking on public response, Bora welcomed the Assam government’s decision to ban the North East India Festival (NEIF). “The people of Assam have demanded justice, and I commend the government’s decision. I only request that the people continue to support his family. Garima and the family should not feel lonely. Just as Assam loved Zubeen, they should give his family strength and love,” he said.

On Shyamkanu Mahanta, Bora added, “Why is Shyamkanu Mahanta not able to face the public? He took a diamond with him…his business went well. I demand justice, and the people of Assam demand justice.”

